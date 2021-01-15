Rhode Island zoo announces passing of beloved giraffe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A zoo in Rhode Island on Friday announced the passing of a beloved Masai giraffe.

Tufani, a 9-year-old resident at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, died Thursday following gastrointestinal complications, officials said in a news release.

The zoo says it brought in numerous veterinary experts to help plan a course of treatment but Tufani was unable to make it.

Her name meaning storm in Swahili, Tufani was born on Nov. 27, 2012, at the Franklin Park Zoo before making the move to Rhode Island in 2014. She was known by her keepers as a spunky goofball.

“She had a mischievous, curious nature about her,” zookeeper Rachael said. “She loved to beg for treats and was really just an absolute sweetheart.”

Her kind personality also made her a favorite with zoo visitors who came to feed and see the giraffes.

People who have fond memories of Tufani are encouraged to share photos of her on the zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

