Rhode Island zoo offers free Black Friday admission

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Anyone who wants a respite from Black Friday shopping and is tough enough to brave the cold is invited to the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence.

The zoo is offering free admission on Friday.

Guests are, however, asked to bring non-perishable food items for drop-off at the entrance to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

This is the third consecutive year the zoo has offered free admission on Black Friday. The offer is good from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zoo Executive Director Jeremy Goodman says the promotion is a chance to “get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and be with family and friends” while also doing some good.

Many animals at the zoo enjoy cooler temperatures, including the red pandas, snow leopards, moon bears and red wolves.