Rhode Islanders to vote on changing state’s official name

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders are weighing whether to shorten the state’s official name and deciding a tight race between the Democratic House speaker and his Republican opponent.

They’re also voting for candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, and of course, they’re voting for president.

A record number of voters already have cast ballots early or by mail, changing the complexion of Tuesday’s election in the predominantly Democratic state. Elections officials are cautioning that results for some races might not be knowable on election night because of expected tabulation delays.

