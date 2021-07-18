PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nature trails and hiking paths across Rhode Island are getting $1.4 million worth of improvements through Federal Highway Administration grants, state officials said.

The money administered by the state departments of Environmental Management and Transportation is being distributed to 22 communities and nonprofits to support erosion repair and control, resurfacing, accessibility improvements, signage and other improvement projects that will benefit both hikers and other users.

The grants provide up to 80% of the cost for eligible project components.

“Our state’s vast network of recreational trails enhances the enjoyment of Rhode Island’s tremendous natural resources and provides an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy nature and get fit by taking a walk or a hike in a peaceful, relaxing setting,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement.

