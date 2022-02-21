PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s seafood industry is getting a nearly $400,000 boost from the federal government to help it weather and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roughly $371,000 from the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program provides relief for local seafood processors and processing facilities, the state’s congressional delegation said in a joint statement this week.

The federal funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including workplace and worker safety measures; transition to online sales; housing for workers so they can maintain social distancing or to allow for quarantining; and covering the costs associated with vaccinations, testing, treatment and paid leave.

“The Ocean State’s seafood industry was hit hard early in the pandemic and continues to deal with lingering challenges,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said. “This federal funding will provide additional support to help hardworking local fishermen keep delivering some of the world’s best seafood for Rhode Islanders to enjoy.”

