RI 3-year-old boy befriends sanitation worker

A 3-year-old boy in Rhode Island has formed a special bond with a local sanitation worker during the pandemic.

Landon looks forward to seeing Chris Perry make his weekly stop at his home in his garbage truck.

Landon’s parents say he helps get things ready for removal before Perry arrives.

His father, Brian, said they have to do each trash barrel one by one together before Perry pulls up to their home. Then Landon waits and watches Perry collect the trash every time.

Landon’s mother Melissa said this happens every Friday.

“And if he’s still sleeping he’ll wake up and say, ‘I’m missing Chris!,’ and we’ll have to run in his room and get him and bring him outside,” Melissa said.

Landon even got a toy garbage truck for his birthday, so he could be just like Perry.

A 4-year-old in Boxford also formed a special bond with his trash collector. He also got a toy garbage truck as a gift and remains friends with his sanitation worker.

