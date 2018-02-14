RI airport seeks new name to tell travelers where it is

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s busiest airport wants to change its name to something a bit more descriptive.

Leaders of the T.F. Green Airport are asking lawmakers to ditch the current name honoring a former governor and call it Rhode Island International Airport.

The proposed change was announced Wednesday by the Rhode Island Airport Corporation with the support of some lawmakers.

Proponents say the change could draw more travelers to the transit hub in Warwick. Recent polls have found that few outside the state can identify its location.

Leaders of the airport say most other busy airports include the city, region or state in their names.

The airport is named after former Gov. Theodore F. Green, who took office in 1933. Officials say they plan to rename a nearby transportation hub after him.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)