CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - An apartment building in Cranston, Rhode Island has been deemed unlivable after a second-floor walkway collapsed.

A portion of the second-floor walkway on Broad Street could be seen dangling in the air.

The city set up a temporary command center at the William Hall Library for the tenants of the 39 units.

Rooms have also been secured for them at the Hilton Providence Hotel.

A building inspector is examining the structure.

No additional information has been released.

