PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island art teacher used her talent to bring a smile to her neighbors and in turn inspire her students.

Katina Gustafson created snow sculptures of Mr. Potato Head, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander’s chair and a realistic-looking dinosaur.

“While I’m out here working, I have people stop and say, ‘I can’t wait. Every time we get the snow the only good part is seeing what you’re making in the yard,'” she recalled. “That’s why I come out and play in the snow.”

Gustafson added that her sculptures have sparked inspiration in her students, with many of them creating their own snow art and sending her pictures.

