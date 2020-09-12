RI artist sculpts doctor and nurse superheroes to honor health care workers

An artist in Rhode Island created a soaring tribute to health care workers saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Retired art teacher George Grace created sculptures of a caped doctor and nurse flying through the air.

“They’re superheroes, they should be flying,” Grace said. “Thank you to everybody out there that’s helping us all. You have to do what you have to do and survive this time.”

