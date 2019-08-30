RI assistant fire chief accused of soliciting child for sex

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island assistant fire chief has been arrested on Friday after allegedly soliciting a child for sex, Rhode Island state police say.

Stephen E. Barker, 49, of Warwick, R.I. was arrested for one count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and one count of indecent solicitation of a child following an investigation by detectives from the RISP Major Crimes Unit.

Police say the investigation found Barker allegedly paid a juvenile to perform a sexual act. He met the juvenile on Snapchat and arranged a meeting where the sexual act would be performed.

Search warrants were obtained and executed for Barker’s electronics and social media accounts.

Barker was arraigned at the Third Division Court and was released on $5,000 bail and ordered not to have any contact with the juvenile.

His next court date is Dec. 2.

