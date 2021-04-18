WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A barber in Warwick, Rhode Island is giving back to those in need by offering free haircuts.

Jason Ball opened up his shop, Classic Blends Barbershop, six years ago and up until a month ago, he worked six days a week.

Recently, he heard about the House of Hope, a non-profit organization that helps the less fortunate.

He now offers up free cuts for confidence inside their “Shower to Empower” facility on Fridays.

Over the past few weeks, Ball has built a lot of bonds and restored a lot of dignity.

