A Rhode Island boxing gym is encouraging young girls to pick up the sweet science.

Jarrod Tillinghast, the owner of Legendary Boxing Ring in North Providence, helped organize the “Little Legends” program with personal trainer and boxing coach Tessa Herbold. Girls between 8 and 12 can participate in the eight-week program, which is geared to getting them comfortable in an often male-dominated sport.

“[It is about] building their confidence, teaching them how to be athletic but also teaching them how to protect themselves and defend themselves,” Herbold said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)