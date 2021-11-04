WESTERLY, RI (WHDH) — A group of Rhode Island boys stepped up to make sure no trick-or-treaters went home empty-handed.

Fifth-grade friends Jackson Panciera, Jack Binger, and Andrew Kitchen spotted an empty candy bowl while trick-or-treating in Westerly last weekend, WJAR reported.

They decided to put some of their own candy in the bowl for other trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

Jack said he felt like it was the right thing to do.

“I was like, guys, we should put in candy because I mean there could be other trick-or-treaters who come by and honestly we’re all done with COVID, so I mean candy is really the best thing we can do to help everyone,” he said. “It’s just like this instinct that we had just to kind of like, you know what, let’s just makes someone’s day if we can.”

The boys say they hope their actions will inspire others to do something sweet for someone else.

