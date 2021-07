A six-month-old boy is back with his family after he was taken during a car theft in Pawtucket Saturday, police said.

The child’s father went into a store and left the boy in a running car, police said. Someone then stole the car with the child inside.

The child was found safely in the car less than a mile away.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)