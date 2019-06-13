RI children’s hospital worker arrested on child porn charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) — A pediatric sleep technologist at Hasboro Children’s Hospital in Providence has been arraigned on child porn charges after officers found child pornography while executing a search warrant at his house, officials said.

Members of the Rhode Island Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested David M. Lavoie, 52, of Johnston, Rhode Island, Wednesday after executing a court-authorized search warrant at his Anthony Street home, Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said in a statement.

The search warrant was granted after an investigation into the online trading of pornographic images of children traced the sharing of files to Lavoie’s address, Manni said.

Lavoie, who has worked at the hospital for the past 7 years, was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail following his arraignment in the Third Division District Court.

At this time, there are no indications of any inappropriate behavior involving children at the hospital.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Rhode Island State Police at (401) 921-1170.

