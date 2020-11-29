RI Christmas tree farm seeing spike in sales despite pandemic

TIVERTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A tree farm in Tiverton, Rhode Island has just opened and is already on track to hit record sales this holiday season.

Staff at the Pachet Brook Farm are seeing people rush to buy Christmas trees this year.

The owner thinks the outdoor farm makes people feel safe during the pandemic.

Those looking to purchase a tree must wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow other COVID-19 protocol.

