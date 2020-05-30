RI college student makes ‘miracle masks’ for kids fighting cancer

A University of Rhode Island student has made well over 1,000 ‘miracle masks’ for children fighting cancer, and now is raising money through selling them online.

Alison Hornung said she’s made more than 1,500 of the masks, and has donated hundreds to children who are being treated for cancer. And now she’s selling them online to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, and has raised $10,000 so far.

“The response has been overwhelming and I’m so grateful for everyone who has purchased and I’m doing my best because I am making them all by myself with the help of my mom and dad,” Hornung said.

Hornung said she’s making the masks in honor of her close friend Ella, who died from cancer last year

“I just want to do everything to keep her memory alive and help other kids because she didn’t want to be remembered by cancer but didn’t want anyone else to have to go through what she went through,” Hornung said.

