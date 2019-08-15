RI corrections captain on leave after driving at protesters blocking ICE detention center

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP/WHDH) — Rhode Island’s attorney general says he’s investigating after a corrections captain in a pickup truck drove at a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center.
The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action says at least two people were injured Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. The facility is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup protesters say was operated by a corrections officer driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stops before again moving forward.
Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha says in a statement that it was unfortunate and that his office is gathering facts.
In a statement Thursday, Warden Daniel Martin said corrections Capt. Thomas Woodworth has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the independent investigation.
The statement read, “”The Wyatt supports the First Amendment right of citizens to peacefully protest on public property surrounding the facility, and the First Amendment right of journalists to report on the facility.”
