RI corrections captain on leave after driving at protesters blocking ICE detention center

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP/WHDH) — Rhode Island’s attorney general says he’s investigating after a corrections captain in a pickup truck drove at a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center.

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action says at least two people were injured Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. The facility is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup protesters say was operated by a corrections officer driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stops before again moving forward.

Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha says in a statement that it was unfortunate and that his office is gathering facts.

In a statement Thursday, Warden Daniel Martin said corrections Capt. Thomas Woodworth has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the independent investigation.

The statement read, “”The Wyatt supports the First Amendment right of citizens to peacefully protest on public property surrounding the facility, and the First Amendment right of journalists to report on the facility.”

I’m glad to hear that last nights events at Wyatt Detention Center are being investigated by the AG and State Police. We in #PVD stand with @NeverAgainActn and our community members who were there to say that we will not stand for this. https://t.co/QqHzjcf5yp — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) August 15, 2019

I spoke w AG Neronha and Colonel Manni this morning. Their orgs will join the CFPD in investigating last night’s disturbing incident btween Wyatt staff and protesters outside of the Wyatt Detention Facility. I appreciate their collaboration in ensuring a transparent investigation — James A. Diossa (@JamesDiossa) August 15, 2019

I share the outrage Rhode Islanders are feeling about the incident depicted in the video at the Wyatt Detention Center. Our state and our nation were built on the idea that everyone has a right to express their opinion publicly and peacefully. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 15, 2019

BREAKING: Here is HD video of an ICE guard driving his truck into us as we sat peacefully blocking the Wyatt Detention Center. We’re putting our bodies on the line because we see the camps and the roundups. We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/KnOu5xoOEb — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)