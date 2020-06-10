NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island donut shop owner’s decision to stop offering discounts to police officers and members of the military has employees calling out of work over safety concerns.

Matt Drescher, the owner of Allie’s Donuts, says his employees don’t feel safe coming into work after receiving threats following the discount decision made over the weekend.

“I respect their choice, you know, they’re safe at home, nothing has happened to their job, but now I’m the only one cutting donuts,” he said.

Allie’s Donuts took to Instagram on Sunday to announce their discount discontinuation, writing, “We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state. We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

This prompted a long line to form at Allie’s, with many customers holding signs that read, “Black Lives Matter” and “End Police Brutality.”

Drescher said he meant no disrespect to people in uniform and just wanted to promote equality.

