EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - A driver is facing DUI charges in connection with a head-on crash that left two people injured, one critically, in Exeter, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown, was arrested on charges of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drug resulting in serious bodily injury, according to Rhode Island state police.

Troopers responded to a reported crash in the area of Ten Road at Arcadia Road around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Krajewski was not injured and was processed at the Hope Valley Barracks before being released.

The juvenile operator of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Rhode Island state police.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

