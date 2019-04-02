RI elementary school teacher, softball coach arrested on child porn charge

Warwick, RI (WHDH) — A fifth-grade teacher and high school softball coach in Rhode Island has been arrested on child porn charges, officials said.

Richard Conti, 69, of Warwick, was arrested after an investigation determined he used an internet connection at his Norfolk Road home to view child porn, Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni announced Tuesday.

Conti was arraigned Tuesday in Third Division District Court on a single count of possessing child pornography.

He is currently employed as a fifth-grade teacher at Contrell F. Hoxsie Elementary SChool and he is the assistant coach of the Pilgrim High School varsity girls’ softball team, according to Manni’s announcement.

