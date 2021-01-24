RI eyes vaccine rollout tweaks

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee, who is set to take over as governor if Gina Raimondo is confirmed as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary, says he’d like to see changes to the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

The Democrat said Saturday he wants to speed up vaccinations for all Rhode Islanders aged 65 and older as well as for teachers and school support staff.

Under current guidelines, adults younger than 75 who are not in a nursing home or in another high-risk group have to wait at least until the second phase of the vaccine rollout to get inoculated starting next month.

Vaccinating educators will speed up the economic recovery, he said.

“We’re not going to open the economy until we do that, and teachers are not going to feel comfortable by and large until we get them vaccinated,” he said.

McKee said he also plans on enhancing the state’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee, including adding Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a national expert on the pandemic.

