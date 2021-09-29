(WHDH) — As Pfizer prepares to ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, one Rhode Island family is talking about taking part in the trial.

Ten-year-old Josh Montgomery and his brother, 5-year-old Oliver, were among the nearly 2,300 children involved in the testing.

Their parents, who are a doctor and a dentist, have been keeping their children up to date on the vaccines.

“I already kind of knew about it, but my mom, who’s a doctor, told me a little bit more,” Josh said.

His mother, Alix Morse, added that “I just want so much of the community to have this protection so that we can all be protected and hopefully return closer to normal.”

Morse says her sons won’t know if they got the vaccine or placebo unless the FDA grants Pfizer’s vaccine emergency use authorization.

She added that her daughter was also part of Moderna’s trial for children.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)