PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A fight involving multiple people and a machete was caught on camera by a liquor store in Providence.

The altercation involved people throwing bikes at each other and one individual pulling out a machete in the parking lot in front of Downtown Liquors.

“We’ve owned this business for four years, and this is the first time this has happened to us,” said Downtown Liquors owner Charlie Patel.

The security footage from Wednesday night shows a person on a bicycle knocking into another bike on the ground before heading into the liquor store. Two people in the footage appeared to be angered by the biker hitting the bike on the ground. After the biker emerged from the liquor store, they argue.

Providence Police Department said a man pulled a machete out of his car and swung it at the first person’s bike. The bike rider then picked up the bike, and threw it at the man with the machete knocking the blade from his hand and picking it up himself. More bikes were thrown in response, and the biker slashed out with the machete hitting one of the other men.

Patel said he was at home when his employee called about the event.

“I started my camera at home and was watching on the phone. I said, ‘oh wow. What is this going on?’ It’s right outside my store. It’s pretty scary,” said Patel.

According to Patel, the person hit by the machete ran into the store bleeding to get help, and one of the employees was able to call 911.

Police said they arrived a few minutes late, but everyone had taken off. Officials said there are no suspects, and no victims were reported at any of the local hospitals.

