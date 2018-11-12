RI football player makes life-saving sacrifice

A Salve Regina University football player made a life-saving sacrifice.

Two years ago, Patrick McGroarty was among the hundreds of athletes and students who entered their DNA into a pool to potentially help sick people.

“They tell you in the beginning it could take a while, but you never really feel like you’ll get called until you do,” said McGroarty, an offensive lineman on the school’s football team.

McGroarty says he was shocked to receive that call, but didn’t think twice about donating.

“I pulled the trigger and said yes immediately,” he said.

After a blood test, he was told he was a perfect match with an anonymous 6-year-old boy who was in need of his bone marrow.

“I knew there was another person on the other side of this fighting through a battle, so if I can’t sacrifice a couple of weeks of my life for his whole entire life, what kind of a person am I,” McGroarty said.

Nearly two weeks ago, he underwent a bone marrow procedure at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Initially, he was told he’d have to sit on the sidelines for what could’ve been the final two games of the season.

Instead, he’ll be ready to join his teammates on the field this postseason.

“We beat our conference rival, so we go on to a bowl game and we get to play another week of football,” McGroarty said.

McGroarty says he’s happy to see his small sacrifice make such a big impact.

“You really think of him in the back of your head the whole way just knowing if you can get through a couple weeks of recovery for his whole life, it’ll be worth it,” McGroarty said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)