PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — There will be high school proms and graduation ceremonies in Rhode Island this spring as more residents get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday.

“We’re making great progress,” the Democratic governor said, noting the state is ranked among the highest in the country for how many residents are fully inoculated. “That is good news. I know the schools and all the students are looking forward to that.”

McKee said he’s even optimistic the state will enjoy a “real” Fourth of July, complete with parades and fireworks displays. State officials project 70% of Rhode Islanders will have at least one dose of vaccine by mid-May, and 70% will be fully vaccinated by mid-June.

Proms and graduations will be allowed as part of new coronavirus safety guidelines state officials detailed Thursday during their weekly coronavirus briefing at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence.

Non-catered indoor gatherings such as concerts and commencements are currently limited to 250 people, and similar outdoor gatherings are allowed to have up to 500 people. After May 15, those limits will double, to 500 people indoors or 1000 people outdoors, state officials said.

Dancing will also be allowed at proms, so long as students wear masks and dance only with others seated at their same table, officials said. And six feet of social distancing is so far still part of graduation plans, even though federal officials have eased that requirement to three feet in classrooms.

