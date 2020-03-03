RI governor says keeping schools healthy a priority in combating coronavirus

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island’s governor is calling for collaboration and a focus on keeping schools healthy as the state deals with coronavirus concerns.

At least two cases of the virus have been confirmed and three of the four people tested for the virus were on the same school trip to Italy. One of the patients is a teenage student who is at home recovering.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the risk of contracting the virus in Rhode Island is low, but keeping schools healthy is a priority.

“What our response is all about is collaboration, coordination and communication … making sure teachers have the supplies they need and that everybody has the info they need,” Raimondo said. “My message is don’t panic. don’t panic. Be prepared, be smart, reach out to us.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)