PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school is moving to remote learning after several students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the district to parents.

The letter from North Kingstown High School officials said the school “has experienced a significant number of COVID positive cases among the high school students” last week, WPRI-TV reported Monday.

The district was told by the state Department of Health that “several” students attended in-person classes while contagious.

The school nurse has already worked to identify all possible close contacts of those students, but it is difficult to know many close contacts have since spread the virus to others, the letter said.

The district hopes to stop the spread by having all students out of the building for nine to 10 days.

