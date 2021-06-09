EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) - High school students in Rhode Island are condemning hate after a Pride Month display was vandalized.

The words “Happy Pride” were crossed out with black spray paint on a rock outside the East Greenwich High School.

Students came together to repaint the rock with “Love” written on top of the inclusive rainbow flag.

Junior Michaela Shunney says she hopes it sends a powerful message to whoever vandalized the rock.

“We wanted to show the people who did that hateful act before that love would always prevail over hate,” she said. “We really just wanted to show that, even if something like that happens, even if there are people who are hateful, there are going to be people who love more and people who support more, and we just wanted to spread that message.”

The students also added other Pride displays around the school’s campus.

