RI: Loaded gun found at TF Green Airport checkpoint

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Florida woman was arrested at Rhode Island’s main airport after Transportation Security Administration officers found a small loaded handgun in her handbag, the agency said.

TSA officers at T.F. Green Airport found the 5-inch Derringer in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Thursday and contacted airport police. They confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning before arresting her on weapons charges, the TSA said in a news release.

The gun was loaded with two bullets, the agency said.

The TSA did not release the woman’s name.

It was the first time this year officers found a gun in a passenger’s bag at T.F. Green. Three were found last year and four in 2018.

