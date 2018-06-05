RI man accused of exposing himself to teens in Seekonk arrested

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) – A Rhode Island man accused of exposing himself to three teenage girls outside a Seekonk Target in March has been arrested, police say.

Eduardo Ramos Villagran, 39, of Central Falls, was arrested Monday night after agreeing to speak with officers at the East Providence Police Department who had notified Seekonk police that he may be their suspect, Seekonk police said in a statement Tuesday.

During the interview, police say Villagran admitted to being at the Commerce Way Target on March 20 and confirmed that the person depicted in the suspect photos was him, according to police. As a result, he was arrested on three counts of open and gross lewdness.

The girls told police they were leaving Target around 8 p.m. when Villagran exposed himself to them.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Seekonk Police business line at 508-336-8123.

