RI man accused of smashing through woman’s window, trying to drag her from home

A Rhode Island man is facing several charges after police say he used his head to smash a woman’s window and tried to drag her out of her living room.

The woman said she was watching TV when the man used his head to break the window directly behind her.

She was able to escape his grip but, as her family rushed in to help, the man began rushing to get through the front door.

“Put his two hands inside of my window grabbed me by my hair and the back of my shirt, and was pulling me back towards the window,” The woman recalled. “No clothes on, no shirt. Just his pajama bottoms and his socks. That’s all he had on. Who knows how far he would’ve went if I didn’t fight back.”

Police arrested the man outside of the home.

He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)