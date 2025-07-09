PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is under arrest, facing charged for threatening to kill President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The U.S. Attorney’s office and FBI said 37-year-old Carl Montague issued a profanity-laden post on Truth Social last month.

He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Providence on Wednesday afternoon.

