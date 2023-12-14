SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing numerous charges after police say he robbed a Seekonk liquor store at knifepoint.

Gary Tallo, 32, of Johnston, Rhode Island is set to be arraigned Thursday, charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threat to commit crime, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest. He also had an outstanding warrant.

Multiple police units were dispatched to Winn’s Liquor in Seekonk late Wednesday night after receiving report of an armed robbery in process.

According to police they were informed that a white male wearing a black hoodie was threatening the clerk with a knife and had physically assaulted a store employee and robbed the store of “an unknown amount of cash, liquor, and cigarettes”.

Arriving on scene, the first responding offer saw the suspect fleeing the area on foot. The officer gave chase and authorities located him in the yard of a nearby residence. Tallo, still armed with a knife, was held by police at gunpoint and given verbal commands by officers, who were able to take him into custody without incident.

The items that had been reported stolen were recovered at the scene of the arrest.

Tallo is set to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Thursday.

