RI man arrested on OUI charges after several vehicles, pedestrian struck in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday on several charges after police say he crashed into several parked cars and a pedestrian.

Police say they responded to the area of Mullen Street after receiving reports of a Honda Accord that crashed into several parked cars. The suspect, a 24-year-old Cranston man who was not identified, was approached by police after pulling his vehicle over.

Responding officers approached the man’s car and say they smelled burnt marijuana. They also found an open box of wine on his front seat, several nips of Fireball Whiskey, marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia.

Officers say the man stumbled while getting out of the vehicle, then failed sobriety tests. He was taken into custody at the scene.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the incident. Several parked vehicles were damaged.

