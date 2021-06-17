PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man became the first in the world to begin a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Marc Archambault, 70, of South Kingstown, received the recently Food and Drug Administration-approved drug Wednesday at Butler Hospital in Providence.

“I was hopeful that something like this would happen, but what’s amazing is that it’s happening for me,” he said. “If it took another few years to do this, maybe it would’ve been too late for me.”

The drug developed by Cambridge-based Biogen aims to slow cognitive decline in people with mild memory problems.

