RI man builds 22-foot long luge to safely hand out candy on Halloween

A Rhode Island man determined to hand out candy safely on Halloween during the pandemic is sharing his candy luge idea with the world.

Marc Berman built a 22-foot long candy luge and released a tutorial on how to build one on YouTube.

Berman said he spent $40 on PVC piping and bungee cords so he could safely handout sweets from his second story window while keeping socially distance from Trick-or-Treaters.

