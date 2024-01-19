One of the two men facing charges for a fan fight in the stands of Gillette Stadium will be in court Friday.

John Vieira, 59, of Warwick, R.I. will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court. Police say Vieira and 39-year old Justin Mitchell, also of Warwick, were seen in cell phone footage beating a man, Dale Mooney, during a Patriots game versus the Miami Dolphins on September 17.

Authorities say Mooney, a 53-year old from Newmarket, New Hampshire, was punched by the two men during the game. After the altercation Mooney was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mooney’s death was ruled a homicide, but the medical examiner said Mooney had a medical issue.

Vieira and Mitchell were both charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in relation to the assault, not to Mooney’s death.

