PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - 37-year-old Carl Montague of Providence, Rhode Island, threatened the media moments after he was released from federal custody Wednesday.

Hours earlier, he faced a judge.

Montague was accused of threatening President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

It all started with a troubling threat on social media, riddled with expletives.

The FBI says Montague shared the threat on “Truth Social” late last month.

According to court paperwork, the social media company notified the secret service of the post on June 27.

Investigators tracked Montague down at a Providence address associated with “Open Doors,” a non-profit that helps people re-enter society once they’re released from jail.

Investigators found Montague hiding in a bathtub. They say he confessed to making the threat and also said he was high on marijuana at the time, expressing remorse.

Investigators say they did not find any weapons in his possession.

During court proceedings, the government pushed for Montague’s detention, citing the nature of the threat and his criminal record, calling him a prolific violator of conditions prior courts have set.

The judge ultimately sided with the defense and granted his release, noting that Montague didn’t take off in the nine days between his initial encounter with police and when he was arrested at home Wednesday morning.

