PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Washington County Superior Court convicted 30-year-old Nicholas Dailey for 3D printing ghost guns Wednesday morning.

The court sentenced the North Kingstown man to one year in prison and a three-year suspended sentence on two counts of manufacture and possession of a ghost gun produced by a 3D printing process.

“Ghost guns are fully operable firearms without serial numbers that thus cannot be traced by law enforcement after they are used in criminal activity,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “They can be made with parts ordered on the internet, or as the case here, from a 3D printer in a person’s living room. There is no question that they are the gun of choice for many Rhode Island criminals and present a clear threat to public safety.”

Dailey’s sentence got delivered following an investigation by the North Kingstown Police Department that began in May 2021.

Police said in May, officers from the Warwick Police Department acted on a tip that Dailey was in possession of a ghost gun and conducted a traffic stop on his car. The officers found two loaded 17-round 9mm pistol magazines along with several spent 9mm shell casings in his car. According to the police, the pistol magazines did not have manufacturers markings on them, and the material displayed a pattern of parallel lines consistent with markings of items printed with a 3D printer.

Police said that during the traffic stop, Dailey admitted that he had two 3D-printed handguns at his home in North Kingstown. Detectives found and seized two complete 3D printed ghost gun copies of a 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun, three defective 3D printed Glock 17 frames, a 3D printer, a laptop, and a box of 9mm ammunition.

Officials said Dailey admitted to 3D printing copies of Glock 17 frames and magazines based on plans that he downloaded from the internet and ordering gun parts that he used to complete the ghost guns.

The two ghost guns were test fired at the Rhode Island State Crime Laboratory and deemed operable.

