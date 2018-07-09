RI man dies from injuries suffered on July Fourth in Maine

MOUNT VERNON, Maine (AP) — The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department says a Rhode Island man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on the Fourth of July in Maine.

Officials say 38-year-old Ryan Lacroix, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was found unresponsive on a road by a passing motorist in Mount Vernon.

Investigators believe he was thrown off an ATV. They were notified on Sunday that Lacroix died from his injuries.

Investigators said preliminary findings suggest speed, alcohol and operator inexperience may have been contributing factors.

