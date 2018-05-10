SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - A fiery two-vehicle crash in Swansea claimed the life of a 38-year-old Rhode Island man early Thursday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Route 195 westbound about 2:10 a.m. found a vehicle in flames on the westbound side of the highway.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 40-year-old woman driving a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound lost control of her vehicle, crossed the median into the westbound lanes and hit a 2003 Jeep Liberty, causing the vehicle to roll over and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office and members of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. No charges have been announced.

