BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a number of catalytic converter thefts that happened last year.

Ryan A. Gobern, 45 of East Providence, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday on charges including malicious destruction to 19 A&A Metro Transportation buses and two private vehicles, according to police.

Bridgewater Police were called to A&A Metro Transportation on Bedford Street around 5:30 a.m. on February 24, 2021 for a report of catalytic converters being removed from multiple buses during the evening or early morning hours.

A subsequent investigation named Gobern a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A year later, Bridgewater police were notified that he was arrested in Rhode Island on unrelated charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

