RI man facing child neglect charge after overdosing behind the wheel with baby in back seat

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island man is facing a charge of cruelty or neglect of a child after police say he had to be revived with four doses of an anti-opiate overdose drug after being found passed out behind the wheel of a car with a baby boy in the back seat.

North Smithfield, Rhode Island police officers responding to a report of a possible overdose inside a vehicle at the intersection of Victory Highway and North Main Street about 6:51 p.m. Friday found Michael Krajczynski, 33, of Woonsocket, unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning.

After police officers and paramedics administered four doses of the anti-opiate overdose drug Narcan, police say Krajczynski regained consciousness and was rushed to Landmark Medical Center to be evaluated.

In the back seat, officers found a one-and-a-half-year-old child, who was turned over to his mother.

During an interview with officers Saturday, Krajczynski said he had taken two white pills he thought were OxyContins for shoulder pain and pulled his car over when he started to feel strange, according to police.

He allegedly admitted that he didn’t have a prescription for any pain medication and that he had “made a bad decision.”

Krajczynski was charged with cruelty or neglect of a child and is due in court Aug. 30.

The state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families has been notified.

