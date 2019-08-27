RI man facing fentanyl distribution charge after Mass. man ingests pill, dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Providence charging a 23-year-old Rhode Island man in the death of a Massachusetts man who died after ingesting a pill that contained fentanyl, authorities announced.

David Grimaldi, 23, of West Warwick, is facing a charge of distributing fentanyl after he allegedly sold tainted Oxycodone hydrochloride tablets to 27-year-old Nicholas Bateman, of Rochester, according to U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman.

Bateman consumed half of one of three pills allegedly sold to him by Grimaldi and “quickly became unresponsive” on July 1, 2017, a press release issued by Weisman’s office said. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Kent Hospital.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner later determined that Bateman died as a result of the toxic effects of the fentanyl, in addition to alcohol.

DEA forensic testing established the pills contained fentanyl.

Prosecutors say they intend to argue at sentencing that the death of Bateman resulted from the conduct of Grimaldi.

Grimaldi is slated to be arraigned in U.S. District Court on a later date.

