RI man facing murder charge in brazen Back Bay shooting that left cab driver dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a cab driver in broad daylight in the Back Bay on Tuesday before making off with the vehicle.

Phillip Foy, 34, of Pawtucket, will be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of murder, armed carjacking, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the 11 a.m. shooting at the intersection of West Newton Street and Huntington Avenue, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross told reporters at the scene.

The 60-year-old taxi driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

After the shots rang out, Foy allegedly stole the cab and drove to the area of 1 Ring Road, where he was arrested.

Gross said investigators recovered a weapon in connection with the incident.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins thanked the many witnesses who called the police.

“We are really appreciative that the community got involved,” she said. “This is how we solve crimes here in Boston. We had good Samaritans who engaged in heroic behavior (and) got the police involved.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said his thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the victim’s family.

“This is something that we don’t see in Boston every day, a daylight shooting,” he said. “I want to commend the police department, the district attorney, and all of the witnesses who reacted quickly to be able to get an arrest in this.”

The cab driver who was killed worked at Independent Taxi.

Joe Litvack, treasurer of Independent Taxi, says the company is devastated by the loss of this father, husband and employee.

“It’s terrible for everyone and I imagine his family, I mean you do not expect your loved one to walk out the door and not come back,” he said.

Pedestrians and motorists were urged to avoid the area, which was blocked with crime scene tape for hours.

People who live and work in the area, like Mark Pazilo, were left shaken.

“In a busy intersection there is hundreds of people here every day, every time during the day,” he described. “It is concerning.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

