RI man facing murder charge in daylight Back Bay shooting that claimed life of cab driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Pawtucket, Rhode Island, man is facing a murder charge after police say he shot another man to death in broad daylight near The Colonnade Hotel in the Back Bay on Tuesday.

Phillip Foy, 34, will be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including murder, armed carjacking, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of West Newton Street and Huntington Avenue about 11 a.m. found a man between the ages of 30 and 40 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

The victim, a taxi driver, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Foy allegedly commandeered the taxi cab and fled the scene after the shooting.

He was arrested without incident on Ring Road.

Gross said investigators have recovered a weapon in connection with the incident.

While speaking at the scene, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins thanked witnesses who called the police.

“We are really appreciative that the community got involved,” she said. “This is how we solve crimes here in Boston. We had good Samaritans who engaged in heroic behavior (and) got the police involved.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said his thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the victim’s family.

“This is something that we don’t see in Boston every day, a daylight shooting,” he said. “I want to commend the police department, the district attorney, and all of the witnesses who reacted quickly to be able to get an arrest in this.”

Pedestrians and motorists were urged to avoid the area, which was blocked with crime scene tape for hours.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

