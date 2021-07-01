PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for possessing more than 50,000 images and 200 videos of child pornography, authorities said.

A judge sentenced Jason P. Muschiano, 39, of Woonsocket, to 3.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty back in Feb. 21, 2020 to possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of R.I.

His sentence will be followed by five years of federal supervised released.

In November 2018, members of the R.I. State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an online child exploitation investigation involving the use of peer-to-peer networks and observed an IP address belonging to Muschiano sharing files of child pornography, authorities said.

On Feb. 14, 2019, the task force executed a search warrant of Muschiano’s home, where he allegedly admitted that he had previously downloaded and viewed child pornography depicting toddlers between the ages of three and five.

A forensic audit of digital storage devices seized from Muschiano’s residence revealed more than 50,000 images and 200 videos depicting child pornography, the attorney’s office said.

