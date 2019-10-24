RI man fumbles Tom Brady jersey after stealing it from Patriots Hall of Fame exhibit

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing larceny charges after he was caught stealing a game-worn Tom Brady jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame on Thursday, police say.

Foxborough police responded to Patriot Place to assist Team Ops Security with tracking down the suspect who stole memorabilia, including the Brady jersey, from an exhibit inside the Patriots Hall of Fame.

They were able to locate the suspect in the plaza parking lot wearing the stolen jersey underneath his jacket.

The 33-year-old Providence man was taken into custody and charged with larceny.

He was later transported to Wrentham District Court for arraignment.

No additional details have been released.

